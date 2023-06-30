New Photo Of Bray Wyatt Has Wrestling Fans Talking

A new photo of Bray Wyatt is doing the rounds on social media, and fans are particularly excited at the physical shape the former WWE Universal Champion appears to be in. The photo in question was shared by a fan who spotted Wyatt at a restaurant/diner in the Florida area, where the third-generation wrestler resides with his family.

Wyatt appearing in good spirits bodes well for his Fireflies awaiting his WWE return. Prior to his abrupt disappearance from WWE TV, several reports suggested that Wyatt was dealing with a "physical issue" which forced him to no-show a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden back in March, not to mention subsequently miss his rumored WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley. Wyatt was last seen on WWE programming on the February 27 episode of "WWE Raw," where he taunted Lashley by recreating his "muscle man dance" promo. Once the Wyatt vignettes and appearances stopped, Lashley switched his focus to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which he ultimately won.

Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy — believed to be portrayed by Bo Dallas — has also been away from WWE programming since Wyatt's disappearance. On a positive note, Howdy was revealed to be the latest addition to WWE 2K23 bonus DLC pack on Thursday, meaning he could be on the verge of a return, too. Back in March, PWInsider reported that both Wyatt and Howdy had been removed from WWE's internal roster, causing fans to worry about their future with the company. However, subsequent reports debunked the rumors of Wyatt and Howdy's WWE departure, noting that they were removed from the internal rosters due to their inability to participate in storylines.

Could Saturday's Money in the Bank be the stage for Wyatt and Howdy's returns? There is already growing chatter of Randy Orton making his long-awaited WWE return at the 02 Arena in London.