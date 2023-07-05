Adam Cole On The Appreciation AEW Has For Owen Hart

The years of legal battles between Dr. Martha Hart and WWE over the use of the late Owen Hart's name and likeness meant that WWE fans — and wrestling fans in general — could not truly reminisce over the life and legacy of "The King of Harts." Even the wrestlers, many of whom grew up idolizing Hart, were unable to show him their appreciation save for a few subtle references and callbacks. All that changed in September 2021 when the Owen Hart Foundation announced a partnership with AEW, with the sole purpose of honoring Hart's legacy — through initiatives such as the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament, as well as a line of merchandise and Hart's long-awaited return to video games.

The partnership has allowed AEW stars to detail Hart's everlasting influence on their careers, and why it's important for them to pay homage to Hart at every possible opportunity. Adam Cole — the winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Cup — touched upon his adulation for Hart on a recent "AEW Unrestricted."

"The appreciation and love the entire AEW roster and AEW family has for Owen and his family — Martha, as, well — is very, very real," Cole said. "The love and appreciation of getting to, whether [it] be the Owen Hart tournament we did, or Owen being showcased in Fight Forever, is just so important to us and to so many pro-wrestling fans — to continue to showcase his legacy, and how important he's been to so many different people. So, again, it's so, so cool that he gets to be in this game, and [be] showcased the way he deserves to."