Jeff Jarrett Discusses Joining AEW Stable, Elaborates On Upside Of Satnam Singh

Jarrett began working with Singh up close, and the AEW Director of Business Development quickly saw a future for the big man. While his size is quite apparent, Jarrett believes Singh has more to offer than fans have been able to see so far, especially if AEW is interested in expanding into the untapped market of India.

"I knew that [Satnam] was an NBA basketball player, so to even get remotely close to that, you have to have the athletic ability," Jarrett continued. "I think he has the most upside on the entire AEW roster as an up-and-comer. You can't create a 7-foot-4 highly-athletic guy from India. ... If you exclude the Indian market, I'm not sure I'd say that. But being that the Indian market, I believe, is the ... next frontier to really be capitalized on, I just think we're just waiting. It's coming. Satnam has ... every tool in the toolbox to be a major, major star in India. ... Some progress has got to be made, as far as the industry of professional wrestling, in India."

Being more than seven feet tall, Jarrett noted that every move Singh makes will be studied "under a microscope," which can't be helped. However, Jarrett said that he's seen first-hand the progress Singh has made, and it's clear that the veteran sees great things in the future of the Indian performer.

