Why Tommy Dreamer Can't Pick A Winner For WWE Money In The Bank Women's Ladder Match

This Saturday in London, England, six wrestlers will square off in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match to compete for the coveted briefcase. Of the six, only Bayley has ever won this match previously, whereas WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has never even competed in a ladder match. And while the latest odds have IYO SKY winning, Tommy Dreamer isn't as sure. Though, he does believe one thing.

"You know who I gotta say on this one: The fans," Dreamer said on "Busted Open." "Because I can't give a prediction whatsoever."

That said, Saturday marks the first time that SKY and recent "NXT" call-up Zoey Stark are participating in a Money in the Bank match. Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega both have experience, having never won, with the former suggesting recently that winning this match would "complete" her career. And while Dreamer couldn't put his finger on a definitive answer, he did have positive things to say about all of the competitors, beginning with Vega.

"Zelina Vega has done an amazing job getting herself over," Dreamer continued. "She has ridden that wave since her Puerto Rico match and continued that ... If the ultimate underdog climbs that ladder to success, and then cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the woman that beat her in her hometown, that's an amazing story ... So there's one where 100 percent validity in winning the Money in the [Bank] briefcase."