48% Of Fans Believe MJF Should Beat CM Punk Clean To Answer AEW World Title Questions

CM Punk may believe he's still the true AEW World Champion, but MJF is the man with the gold around his waist. Fortunately, a section of fans have a solution. In a recent poll conducted by Wrestling Inc. on Twitter, 48.4 percent of those who voted believe MJF must defeat Punk clean in order to put these title issues to rest.

After all, it was "The Best in the World" who defeated Jon Moxley at All Out last September to become champion, only to not appear again for the company until June 17 of this year during the debut of "AEW Collision," where he claimed to still be champion. In that time, MJF made the title his own after defeating Moxley at Full Gear last November. In the months since, he's successfully defended the championship on five occasions, including in a bout against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door.

22.9 percent of the vote went towards the idea of AEW having two "main" belts between "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision," similar to how WWE currently has "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" configured. 19.5 percent also went along with the two-championship idea, with the caveat being that while they believe AEW will inevitably do this, they shouldn't. And finally, the remaining 9.2 percent preferred Punk defeating MJF clean. In any case, business between MJF and Punk is likely far from over. Having wrestled against each other one-on-one only twice, the series is tied at one apiece. Therefore it seems only fitting that a rubber match determines who really is the AEW World Champion.