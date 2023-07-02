Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Issue Challenge To WWE Women's Roster

Upon the unification of the WWE and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships, reports noted that WWE would once again allow the titles to be defended across all three of its brands – "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT." With that objective in mind, the newly crowned Unified Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have issued a challenge to the women's roster of WWE.

"We never lost these, so to have your championships stripped from you, and you didn't even lose — to win them back is so vindicating," Morgan said in an interview on "WWE's The Bump," referencing their championship victory over Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money in Bank.

"But that just goes to prove that we are fighting champs and we will keep fighting to keep these," Rodriguez added. "And that goes for anyone who thinks they want a chance."

"I was going to say, these are the Unified Women's Tag Team Champions now, so anyone and we mean anyone, if they want some, come get some," Morgan declared. "Watch us."

For Morgan, Money in the Bank marked her first match since the May 12 episode of "SmackDown," where she sustained a torn shoulder that subsequently forced her and Rodriguez to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Now that they've reclaimed tag team gold, Morgan and Rodriguez vow to be defending champions.

While one may expect the former champions, Baszler and Rousey, to be first in line to challenge Morgan and Rodriguez, that doesn't appear to be likely, as Baszler turned on Rousey during their title defense at Money in the Bank.