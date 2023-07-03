WWE Raw Preview 7/3: Money In The Bank Fallout & More

Tonight's post-Money in the Bank episode of "WWE Raw" takes place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

WWE is currently advertising one title clash for this evening's broadcast, with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya. Ripley successfully retained the gold in quick fashion against the veteran at the Night of Champions event in May. The pair will now collide in a rematch after Natalya was presented with six Guinness World Records backstage at the O2 this past weekend in London, England.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is set to be in attendance later, although WWE has yet to officially confirm that he will appear on tonight's show. "The Beast" is currently listed on WWE's event page for Baltimore. If Lesnar does indeed make a return to the red brand, then he will presumably reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes, who successfully overcame Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

And speaking of Money in the Bank, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest retrieved the briefcase in the men's ladder match on Saturday. Priest later appeared during Finn Bálor's WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, allowing the champion to retain the belt against his stablemate after causing a distraction at ringside. The fallout from Priest's victory and Bálor's defeat will likely play out this evening.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre made a surprise return at Money in the Bank and confronted reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. "The Scottish Warrior" stood tall after the Imperium leader successfully retained the title against Matt Riddle. Will those two titans come to blows again this evening? And lastly, we likely learn more about Shayna Baszler's attack on Ronda Rousey during their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who went on to capture the belts.