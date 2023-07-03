Sheamus Tweets About A 'Royalty Check' After AEW Star Uses The 10 Beats

Since making his return at the premiere of "AEW Collision," Miro has been incorporating some familiar moves into his arsenal — most notably using the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán attack popularized in WWE by Sheamus. And given the propensity of the "Celtic Warrior" for fighting, you had to know he wasn't going to let Miro get away with this unnoticed.

After AEW shared video of Miro delivering the rope-assisted beatdown to Anthony Henry on this weekend's "AEW Collision," Sheamus let Miro know via Twitter that "The Redeemer" owes him for such borrowing.

"DM me re: royalty check," Sheamus tweeted. "#tenbeats."

Just a little bit of light-hearted fun between former stablemates, with both sharing membership in the League of Nations several years ago. But their relationship didn't end there with the group's breakup. Miro was a groomsman in Sheamus' wedding party late last year, alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Drew McIntyre.

However, Miro might want to Venmo Sheamus a few bucks in royalties. Since re-emerging in AEW, Miro has picked up two decisive wins as he makes his presence felt once more — and the 10 Beats certainly have helped along the way.