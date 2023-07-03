Backstage Details On Drew McIntyre's WWE Money In The Bank Return And Contract Status

After an extended absence from WWE programming after WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre returned at WWE Money In The Bank to confront GUNTHER and deliver a Claymore to the reining Intercontinental Champion. The two European brawlers clearly have some unfinished business, and we're likely to see how that unfolds in the coming weeks. But before we turn the page to the next chapter in this rivalry, new details about the "Scottish Warrior's" comeback have recently emerged.

A new report from Fightful Select has uncovered some additional specifics about McIntyre's re-emergence at The O2 Arena in London, England this past Saturday. Their sources mostly expanded on details shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque during the post-show press conference — because the Scotsman was with family rather than attending the presser, WWE's Chief Content Officer dismissed rumors that creative issues were keeping "The Chosen One" away. Instead, Levesque said McIntyre was dealing with injuries and other personal matters that came up. That said, Fightful notes that good creative was a priority for McIntyre, and that he and WWE were in constant contact throughout his time away, though McIntyre was not informed ahead of time where he would end up during the 2023 WWE Draft.

However, the most interesting detail has to do with the former WWE Champion's contract. As previously reported, his deal is set to expire in early 2024 and according to Fightful, McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract or extend his current one despite returning to television. There's no indication whether he's definitely staying in WWE or leaving once his current agreement is completed, but one could speculate that the decision would affect how things shake out with the brutal Austrian and the coveted IC title. The WWE Universe will likely be paying close attention to "WWE Raw" tonight for any updates as to when GUNTHER and McIntyre will finally collide for the championship.