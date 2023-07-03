Update On Rumored Charlotte Flair Creative Plans For WWE Money In The Bank

While Charlotte Flair was among several notable names not featured on WWE's Money in the Bank event this past Saturday in London, England, it wasn't because she had nothing to do, as the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion has been involved in the WWE Women's Title picture with Bianca Belair and current champion, Asuka. That didn't stop some rumors from sprouting up before the show, however, of Charlotte entering the women's Money in the Bank match, replacing Zelina Vega.

Ultimately, Charlotte didn't replace Vega, and the rumor apparently didn't have a whole lot of steam behind it. Fightful Select reports that there was never any serious consideration behind Flair being inserted into the match and that her creative, revolving around her being in the WWE Women's Title scene, had been in place prior to Charlotte's return in June.

Regarding the current feud between Charlotte, Belair, and Asuka, the decision to do the program, and feature Asuka as the champion, was reportedly designed to help re-establish Asuka on the same level as Flair and Belair, who had previously held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, then the "Raw" Women's Championship, before dropping it to Asuka at Night of Champions. In relation to that, Asuka was given the title, with Flair and Belair chasing her, in order to add more intrigue, as opposed to Asuka chasing either Belair or Flair.

The most recent twist in the angle between the three took place on Friday's "SmackDown," where Flair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. The match would ultimately go to a no-contest after Belair, despite being banned from ringside, interfered in the match.