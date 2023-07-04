Chris Jericho Segment Announced For This Week's AEW Dynamite

A Chris Jericho promo segment has been added to the lineup for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," the company announced via Twitter on Monday. Jericho will likely be addressing the fallout from last week's main event where he tapped out to Sting's Scorpion Death Lock in a Tornado Tag Team match.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about a potential Jericho versus Sting singles bout taking place at the upcoming All In pay-per-view, even as Sting — at the of 64 — continues to dismiss the possibility of his imminent retirement. In fact, Sting made it clear at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum that he's "going to continue on" wrestling after All In, even while acknowledging that the Wembley Stadium atmosphere would be a perfect setting to call it a day.

As such, it remains to be seen if Jericho will ask Sting to put his career on the line in a potential match, which would mark the first-ever singles bout between the legendary wrestlers.

We'll hear from @IamJericho this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Edmonton, Alberta! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork or join us at @RogersPlace by purchasing tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/IoxP2ccaiF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2023

The Jericho promo is just one of many segments confirmed for Wednesday's show. The other announced matches include Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega, Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker in a Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament match, MJF and Adam Cole vs. an unnamed team in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and a promo segment with Jon Moxley.

Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" will emanate from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as AEW continues its two-week trip of Canada, with several more shows set to place in the country through July 15.