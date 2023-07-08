Dave Meltzer Knew CM Punk Would Wrestle Again, Just Not For AEW

Following CM Punk's infamous tirade and the subsequent backstage brawl that ensued after AEW All Out, many pundits raised questions about Punk's future in the wrestling world. For long-time journalist Dave Meltzer, there was never any doubt that Punk would return to professional wrestling in some capacity.

While Meltzer wasn't completely sure where Punk would land upon his resurgence, he confidently attributes Punk's comeback to one simple factor, which he expanded on during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I did not know 100% [Punk] would be back in AEW, but I knew he would be back wrestling somewhere," Meltzer said. "I know people in WWE, it was like, they're not going to take him. And it's like, 'Maybe yes, maybe no,' but it was immaterial because Tony [Khan] wasn't going to release him. The thing is, at some point, I thought he would be back and probably in AEW. It didn't happen exactly the way I expected, but it did happen, and it's because he can draw, and a guy who has a history of drawing will always get that chance until the wheels are totally off. That's all."

The former AEW World Champion made his return to AEW during the debut episode of "AEW Collision," which emanated from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk opened the show with an in-ring promo before lacing up his boots for a six-man match in the main event.

With the added leverage of Punk's return, the "Collision" premiere boasted a rating of over 800,000 viewers.

