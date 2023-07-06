Former WWE Stars Santino Marella And Fandango To Go One-On-One On Impact TV

Santino Marella and Dirty Dango (FKA as Fandango in WWE) will finally lock horns in an Impact Wrestling ring on Slammiversary weekend.

Impact announced on social media that Marella and Dango will face each other at Slammiversary Fallout, which will take place on July 16 at St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the same location as this year's Slammiversary, which will be held a day earlier.

Dango and Marella's feud began after it was revealed that the former was the one who attacked the latter backstage. Dango had tried to hide his tracks by beginning an investigation to find out the mystery attacker, but it was discovered by Joe Hendry that Dango was the one who assaulted Marella.

Hendry and Dango later faced off against each other for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Impact's Under Siege and Against All Odds shows, where Hendry retained his title on both occasions, first by disqualification and later by pinfall. Marella recently got revenge on Dango for attacking him by using his Cobra finisher after Dango's match with Bhupinder Gujjar on a recent Impact show.

When the "Director of Authority" steps into the ring with Dirty Dango at Slammiversary Fallout, it will only be his second match in Impact since his return to the ring, with his first being a handicap match at Rebellion, where he had teamed with Dango and Hendry to face The Design.