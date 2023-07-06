Backstage Update On Colt Cabana's AEW Return

It seems Colt Cabana is back to work at AEW. A new report from Fightful Select states that Cabana was backstage at last night's "AEW Dynamite" taping, though it's unclear if it was his first night back. Cabana has made only a few sporadic appearances on AEW programming over the last year and a half, with many outside of AEW (and some reportedly inside the company) speculating that CM Punk's issues with Cabana were to blame.

Cabana is now said to be working as a producer behind the scenes. He does still wrestle in Ring of Honor, where he last competed on the April 20 edition of "ROH on HonorClub" in a ROH Television Championship match against Samoa Joe. Cabana's last "Dynamite" appearance was in November, when he appeared as a surprise challenger for Chris Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship.

The history between Cabana and Punk seems to be, directly or indirectly, the root cause of much of the backstage animosity between CM Punk and members of The Elite. A comment made by "Hangman" Adam Page during a promo segment with CM Punk last May, infamous mentioning "workers' rights," led to Punk feeling attacked and possibly that he couldn't trust his opponent in the ring. A few months later, the building tension boiled over following All In, with a bombastic media scrum and a physical altercation involving Punk, producer Ace Still, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks.