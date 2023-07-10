Why Bully Ray Says AEW Is Not Playing To Keith Lee's Strengths

When WWE released Keith Lee in November 2021, the consensus was that it was a wasted opportunity. After all, he was both the "NXT" Champion and North American Champion and also picked up victories over former World Champions such as The Miz, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus on the main roster.

He tangled with Roman Reigns and went for over 20 minutes with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Now in AEW, Bully Ray believes he's being let down as well.

"The dropoff, in my opinion, with Keith Lee has been substantial," Bully said on "Busted Open." "Keith Lee now needs an Apollo Creed ... I believe that the right guy to get in Keith Lee's face and start reminding him about who he was for a brief period of time and what his potential really is, is Mark Henry."

During Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Lee found himself back alongside his rival Swerve Strickland, where they lost to Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament. Instead of being upset, he was fist-bumping opponents and laughing about it, albeit largely due to the fact that it came at Strickland's expense.

Bully believes it's time somebody reminds Lee of who he was and what he was once capable of.

"They are not playing to Keith Lee's wheelhouse. They are not playing to his strengths," he stressed. "The most memorable match I've seen Keith Lee in, in my opinion, is his one against Dijakovic in NXT ... There is nothing going on in AEW right now where I think Tony, creative, or anybody involved there truly understands Keith Lee, and how to write and/or book for him."

Lee has only been involved in one singles match this year — a loss to Chris Jericho during an April episode of "Dynamite."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.