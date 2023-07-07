NJPW's Shota Umino Clarifies Status With AEW's Blackpool Combat Club Stable

Starting next week, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Shota Umino will compete in his first ever G1 Climax tournament. Ahead of the tournament, Umino conducted an interview with NJPW, discussing his relationship with Jon Moxley and associating with AEW's Blackpool Combat club.

"[Jon Moxley is] doing some incredible things in AEW right now, love or hate them," Umino said. "There were a lot of people asking me these few weeks if I was part of Blackpool Combat Club, and the answer is that I'm not. ... Me and Mox, it's something that's deeper than a babyface and heel fan opinion."

Umino and Moxley's relationship stems from Mox's early days in NJPW, when he acted as Umino's mentor. The two recently reunited when Umino stepped in to assist the Blackpool Combat Club in a match against The Elite at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and earlier in June Umino, Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli challenged for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Umino also had positive things to say about working with Castagnoli.

"I learned a lot from [Castagnoli]," Umino shared. "I mean, it really was the first time, considering we didn't meet at all until minutes before we were in the ring, but we were able to hit it off when we were out there, and going out to eat afterward he gave me a lot of advice." Now, the 26-year-old looks ahead to a grueling tournament that will last nearly a month.

"For as demanding as the tour is, it's the biggest chance there is to make a lasting impact and be recognised by the fans and your peers as a top wrestler," Umino continued. "I'm in the same block as SANADA. So beating him would change the conversation in an instant. It's a huge positive to be in a situation like this."