Freddie Prinze Jr. Says LA Knight Deserves A Top Story After WWE Money In The Bank
One of the undoubted crowd favorites at the Money in the Bank premium live event was L.A. Knight. Although he didn't win the coveted briefcase, he did win the hearts of the crowd in the O2 Arena in London, England. A crowd that showered Knight with, frankly, seismic reactions. On the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about the fans' love for Knight and their hatred for another participant in the match, Logan Paul.
"Everybody got big love, except one dude. It's so ... at this point that I almost feel bad for the guy," Prinze explained. "People just hate [Logan Paul]. It isn't people just hating up, they hate him. They hate what he represents to so many people. They don't hate success, because there's plenty of successful people that don't get that kind of visceral reaction, which is why he's there, they want that response," he said. "Which made me think, 'They're beating him so much, oh my god, is he going to actually win this?' But I guess it was just for the crowd satisfaction, they decided to give the people what the people want. To some degree. The people wanted L.A. Knight to win, but that didn't happen."
Knight's Fatal Error
Prinze continued to talk about how close L.A. Knight got to winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, before falling victim to a classic blunder.
"Then he makes the reckless mistake that so many before him have made, and L.A. Knight's older so he should be a student of the game," the former WWE writer said. "You don't go for the briefcase in the middle of a fistfight on the top of a ladder."
After Knight's mistake atop the ladder, he was sent promptly to the mat by Damian Priest, who picked up the win. Given the crowd's love for him, both abroad and stateside, Freddie Prinze Jr. sees what the crowd wants.
"The people want to see L.A. Knight in an 'A' storyline, whether it's the title or not," Prinze speculated, "but I think they want to see him in the title picture."
What's Next For LA Knight?
"Maybe he's what's next for Roman Reigns, but then what do you do with Jey? Doesn't Jey deserve a shot?" Prinze continued. "It's weird, I think they got caught off guard with L.A. Knight, with how quickly he was able to connect with the fans, with how quickly he was able to get himself over, and they just didn't have anything but probably mid-card stuff ready for him because that's as far as they thought he'd be allowed to go upon his debut. Then if he does well with that you push him forward, but he's ready for the big time."
Roman Reigns is currently in a feud with The Usos, and it's speculated that Jey Uso could be the next to challenge "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
