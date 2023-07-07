Freddie Prinze Jr. Says LA Knight Deserves A Top Story After WWE Money In The Bank

One of the undoubted crowd favorites at the Money in the Bank premium live event was L.A. Knight. Although he didn't win the coveted briefcase, he did win the hearts of the crowd in the O2 Arena in London, England. A crowd that showered Knight with, frankly, seismic reactions. On the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about the fans' love for Knight and their hatred for another participant in the match, Logan Paul.

"Everybody got big love, except one dude. It's so ... at this point that I almost feel bad for the guy," Prinze explained. "People just hate [Logan Paul]. It isn't people just hating up, they hate him. They hate what he represents to so many people. They don't hate success, because there's plenty of successful people that don't get that kind of visceral reaction, which is why he's there, they want that response," he said. "Which made me think, 'They're beating him so much, oh my god, is he going to actually win this?' But I guess it was just for the crowd satisfaction, they decided to give the people what the people want. To some degree. The people wanted L.A. Knight to win, but that didn't happen."