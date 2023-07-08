WWE SmackDown At Madison Square Garden Breaks Two Records For The Company

It's always a special night for WWE when it returns to New York's Madison Square Garden. Yet, financially speaking, this week's "SmackDown" has apparently topped them all.

Minutes after the episode dominated by The Bloodline concluded, WWE announced two more records for the company: the "Highest Grossing @WWE Event EVER at @TheGarden," and the "Highest Grossing Domestic #Smackdown in WWE History."

Of course these days, that is just another day for the company. Recently, it's been boasting about breaking records all over the place. Last Saturday, WWE announced that Money in the Bank broke the record as the highest-grossing arena event in company history. Last November, it was reported that the Royal Rumble, an event that holds a 36-year history, had broken the largest gate record for the show in January. And this year's SummerSlam, which takes place August 5, has already set a non-WrestleMania record for day-one ticket sales.

Meanwhile, John Cena teased WrestleMania coming to London, England during his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank, much to the delight of the U.K. crowd. Backlash in May, from Puerto Rico, was another smashing success for the company, not to mention its lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia.

WWE is achieving tremendous success nearly everywhere it goes these days. But knowing its history inside Madison Square Garden, Friday night had to feel a little extra special.