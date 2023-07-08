54.4% Of Fans Want A Heel Randy Orton Vs. Cody Rhodes When He Returns - WINC Survey

As wrestling fans eagerly await the return of Randy Orton, the subject of his comeback storyline/feud is a burning topic on social media. From a creative standpoint, WWE could go a number of ways, considering that Orton was involved in several storylines prior to his last match in May 2022. For starters, Orton could return as an equalizer in Matt Riddle's feud with Imperium, or do the same for another old friend, Cody Rhodes, in his rivalry against Brock Lesnar. There's also the possibility of Orton reuniting with Riddle or Rhodes, only to turn on them — in typical Viper fashion.

Some have even suggested the possibility of Orton returning at SummerSlam and attacking Roman Reigns and/or Jey Uso during their rumored championship match. After all, Reigns and The Bloodline carried out a vicious attack on Orton — after RK-Bro lost to The Usos in a tag title unification match — to write off the injured Orton from WWE programming. As such, it would make storyline sense for Orton to get involved in The Bloodline's business upon his return.

Wrestling Inc. recently polled fans on Twitter on the subject of Orton's return, and the results are in. It turns out more than 54 percent of the fans would enjoy seeing a heel Orton feud with "The American Nightmare" once the latter is done with Lesnar. The second-most votes went to an RK-Bro reunion, which could lead to Orton and Riddle pursuing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The results of the poll can be seen below.