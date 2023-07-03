Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle Vs. Imperium, Two More Matches Set For Next Week's WWE Raw

Matt Riddle's problems with Imperium continued Monday night on "WWE Raw" despite his victory over Giovanni Vinci, but next week he'll no longer have to face them alone. Drew McIntyre returned to WWE programming at Money in the Bank this past Saturday, and on Monday, came to Riddle's aid as he was getting beaten down by Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

The two caught up backstage, with "The Original Bro" asking for McIntyre's help with Imperium next week, and his request was swiftly accepted. Though, it wasn't made clear which members of Imperium will be taking part. However, that's not the only match already scheduled for next week.

Becky Lynch, after challenging both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark to a match Monday night, will have to settle for the latter next week. "The Man" wasn't successful at Money in the Bank, but she did leave a lasting impression on Stratus, who donned a facemask while appearing in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meanwhile, The Miz will take on Tommaso Ciampa in a No Disqualification Match. Ciampa returned two weeks ago on "Raw" and defeated The Miz, but "The A-Lister" got his revenge the following week by brutally laying him out. Following a couple of passionate promos Monday night, the match was set.

And if there wasn't enough in-ring action already planned for next week, Ricochet called out Logan Paul and demanded he meets him in the ring next week following their hellacious Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.