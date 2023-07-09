WWE Reportedly Considering Making Changes To Future MSG Events

As WWE aims to continue expanding their empire, they are reportedly contemplating making a slight change as it pertains to one of their most frequently visited venues.

Last Friday, WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for an episode of "SmackDown." The closing moments of the show saw Jey Uso throw out a massive challenge to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that wasn't the only aspect that had the WWE Universe buzzing. After the episode concluded, WWE announced that "SmackDown" was the highest-grossing WWE event ever at Madison Square Garden, and the highest-grossing domestic "SmackDown" in company history.

With the record-breaking success of "SmackDown" at Madison Square Garden, Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that WWE is looking into the possibility of minimizing their stage setup in order to maximize their seating capacity at the famous New York venue. "WWE will be considering running a much smaller stage set up in the future at MSG. It will depend on early ticket sales," Zarian tweeted.

According to WrestleTix, Friday's blue brand event generated a near sell-out crowd with over 13,500 tickets sold.

In addition to Jey Uso calling out "The Tribal Chief" in the fallout of Tribal Court, last week's "SmackDown" also featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. "The Rated R Superstar" initially appeared as a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect," but after a verbal exchange with host Grayson Waller, the two later met in a singles match. This contest marked Waller's in-ring main roster debut.