Omos Details How The Undertaker, MVP, And Bobby Lashley Have Helped Him

Since stepping into a WWE main roster ring for the first time in 2021, Omos has had quite the career considering the short amount of time. "The Nigerian Giant" has competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the Royal Rumble, and won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. He has also faced some of the biggest names in the business such as Randy Orton, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, the titan's biggest challenge to date had to be his one-on-one contest against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. And he looked to three very important people to prepare for that match.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Omos revealed that MVP, Bobby Lashley, and The Undertaker were very instrumental when it came to his preparation for "The Beast Incarnate" on The Grandest Stage of Them All. First, regarding "The Phenom," the imposing monster shared that the WWE Hall of Famer is a fan of his and took him under his wing. It has even gotten to the point where "The Deadman" has become an inner demon, if you will, for the massive competitor.

"He has become a voice in my mind," he said. "When I'm wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I'm processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory."