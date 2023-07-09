Omos Details How The Undertaker, MVP, And Bobby Lashley Have Helped Him
Since stepping into a WWE main roster ring for the first time in 2021, Omos has had quite the career considering the short amount of time. "The Nigerian Giant" has competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the Royal Rumble, and won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. He has also faced some of the biggest names in the business such as Randy Orton, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, the titan's biggest challenge to date had to be his one-on-one contest against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. And he looked to three very important people to prepare for that match.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Omos revealed that MVP, Bobby Lashley, and The Undertaker were very instrumental when it came to his preparation for "The Beast Incarnate" on The Grandest Stage of Them All. First, regarding "The Phenom," the imposing monster shared that the WWE Hall of Famer is a fan of his and took him under his wing. It has even gotten to the point where "The Deadman" has become an inner demon, if you will, for the massive competitor.
"He has become a voice in my mind," he said. "When I'm wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I'm processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory."
Victory In Defeat
While The Undertaker provided him with some valuable guidance based on what he learned from his illustrious career, Omos learned some valuable lessons from Bobby Lashley firsthand. The former basketball player credits "The All Mighty" for physically preparing him for his trip to Suplex City during their feud leading up to WrestleMania 38.
"I learnt a lot," he recalled. "Before this Mania, I told Bobby thank you. Brock is very intense. If I hadn't worked with Bobby, I don't think I'd have been prepared as a worker to face Brock. So me wrestling him got me prepared. That's not possible without the work I put in with Bobby Lashley."
But as important as that experience with Lashley was for him, the main mentor and primary advocate for Omos has been Montel Vontavious Porter. The former United States Champion is there every day to point the up-and-comer in the right direction and provide him with unfiltered advice.
"With MVP, we ride together," he shared. "It's like a big brother little brother relationship. He has helped me a lot, he doesn't hold his tongue, he tells you how he feels about everything. He's a terrible liar. If I ask if I'm good, he gives me feedback and has been a lot of help in my development as well."
With so many prominent voices in his ear, Omos is certainly well-equipped to face the challenges he may encounter throughout WWE. Whether his future includes more championship gold, time will tell when it comes to just how far his arsenal will take him.