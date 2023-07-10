WWE's Nikki Cross Celebrates Master's Degree, Notes Ironic Color Of Graduation Sash

Over the last several months, Nikki Cross has taken on a different challenge than the ones she usually faces in the ring: continuing her education. Having previously received her bachelor's degree in history from the University of Glasgow, Cross sought to get her master's degree in the same field – including completing her dissertation, which was on women's wrestling.

Earlier today, Cross took to Twitter to reveal all the hard work has paid off, announcing her graduation from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where she had been taking online courses. Cross thanked her mother and husband — Northern Irish wrestler Big Damo — for their support. She also noted that her graduation gown featured the same colors as Slytherin, one of the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the "Harry Potter" series.

Woohoo graduation time!!!!!!

👩🏻‍🎓 🥂😊☺️🤗 💙 🩵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today 🥹 And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ov6fYbMrEZ — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) July 10, 2023

While this is a major moment for Cross in her academic career, it's important to note that it may not be her last. Cross has said that she could now choose to pursue a Ph.D. if she chose and even hinted at it as a real possibility.

As she has done her studies, Cross has continued to compete for WWE, primarily appearing on "Main Event" over the past several months. Her most recent appearance on WWE TV occurred on last week's episode of "WWE Raw," where she teamed with Emma as part of a five-team Tag Team Turmoil bout to determine the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.