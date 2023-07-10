Rikishi On How His Ring Gear Was Designed To Honor WWE Hall Of Famer Yokozuna

Over the years, former WWE star Rikishi has been very open about his relationship with his cousin, former WWE Champion Yokozuna. Not only were the two bonded by wrestling and blood, but they were also close personally, Both were part of the backstage group The Bone Street Krew while working together in WWE during the 90s. And even after Yokozuna died prematurely in 2000, Rikishi has continued to honor his cousin. On last night's episode of "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures," Rikishi showed off some ring gear that he used to honor his cousin shortly after his death — a blue robe he wore prior to a match in 2000.

Rikishi would further go on to explain the significance of the robe, which featured the phrase "RKJ 4 Life" on the back. The letters represent the first names of Yokozuna — real name Rodney Anoa'i — while the K and the J represent Yokozuna's daughter and son, Keilani and Justin. It has been over 20 years since he last wore it.

All these years later, the legacy of Rikishi and Yokozuna continues on, largely thanks to the work of their nephew — WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns — and Rikishi's sons, the Usos. The trio have been both allies and now rivals in the long-running Bloodline storyline, which will likely see its next chapter written at SummerSlam, where Jey is expected to challenge Reigns for his title.