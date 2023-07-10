Becky Lynch Names The Worst Thing To Happen To Her In WWE Ring And Why It Was So Bad

One of WWE's "Four Horsewomen" has spoken out on an injury that put her on the shelf for months, and how it took more than just a physical toll on her. Former women's champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with "Cosmopolitan UK" and discussed the worst time a move had gone wrong when she was in the ring.

"It was a Glam Slam from Bianca Belair on to me last SummerSlam. I ended up separating my shoulder and I was out for four months. So that would probably be the worst," Lynch said, noting she is now doing well since her comeback. "Coming back from an injury was more mental than physical, because I hadn't ever had an injury when I was in WWE that took me out for a substantial amount of time, and now I was out for four months and especially when it initially happened, I had trouble picking up my daughter and she didn't understand what was going on, and so it kind of messed with my head a little bit in terms of, 'I don't want to get hurt.'"

Lynch said that for the first time ever in her career, she was scared of getting hurt. She had never had that feeling before, and it was a bit of an adjustment when she came back to the ring.

Lynch most recently competed in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, where she had an impressive showing against rival Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, however losing the match to new Ms. Money In the Bank, IYO SKY.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cosmopolitan UK" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.