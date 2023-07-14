Adam Cole Suggests AEW Running Wembley Could Impact Future WWE Events

While AEW All In at London's Wembley Stadium is still a little more than a month away, the ramifications for the event have already been massive on the promotion, especially from a business perspective. But it may also have huge ramifications on wrestling as a whole, with many viewing John Cena's surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, and his expressed desire that WWE run a WrestleMania in London, as a response of sorts to AEW's upcoming event.

Whether All In leads to WWE running a WrestleMania in London remains to be seen, but it's not something lost on AEW star Adam Cole. Cole stated that it doesn't bother him that much and also doesn't feel that WWE is riding on AEW's coattails. Rather, as he revealed during an interview with "BBC," Cole is hopeful that All In proves to be successful enough that it encourages any wrestling promotion, beyond AEW or WWE, to hold big events in the UK.

"At the end of the day, I know that WWE has their vision and their ideas of what they want to promote, and the goals that they have," Cole said. "But I certainly think it puts in everyone who's involved in our wrestling bubble, it certainly puts in your mind, 'Okay. We can run a massively successful show over in the UK.'

"That's exciting. If, by happenstance, AEW running Wembley, and it being incredibly exciting and hopefully very successful, if that opens up the avenue for more people to go over and perform in the UK, I feel like that's good news for everybody involved."

WWE recently hosted Money in the Bank in England, which turned out to be a huge success for the promotion, which could be the catalyst for more events in the UK in the future.

