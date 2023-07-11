Drew McIntyre Will Reportedly Be Absent From Next Week's WWE Raw

It has not even been two weeks since Drew McIntyre returned after several months off, confronting WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER following his victory over Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank. But already, "WWE Raw" fans will have to go a Monday without McIntyre gracing them with his presence on TV.

PWInsider reports that McIntyre will not be part of next Monday's episode of "Raw." Instead, McIntyre will be filming what was described as an "outside gig" that night, one that was booked through WWE. No further details were provided regarding the nature of this mystery project. This news will not come as a surprise to those who tuned into last night's "Raw," as McIntyre informed Riddle he wouldn't be around next week due to "company business." As such, McIntyre will not be there to watch Riddle's back when he challenges GUNTHER again for the Intercontinental Title, though Riddle seemed not overly concerned, due to getting GUNTHER's allies Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside.

There was no word regarding McIntyre potentially missing more "Raw" dates coming up, suggesting next Monday night is likely a one-time deal for the former WWE Champion. The mystery project will become another story to watch regarding McIntyre, who is expected to be GUNTHER's next challenger for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam, taking place on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The match will take place under the backdrop of ongoing contract talks between WWE and McIntyre, whose deal with the promotion is set to expire towards the end of the year.