Thunder Rosa Excited For LA Knight, Recalls Working With WWE Star In NWA

LA Knight has become an endearing presence for WWE fans, but the man formerly known as Eli Drake has a long resume from before his time in WWE. While perhaps most famously having spent time in Impact Wrestling, he also spent some time appearing for NWA.

On "Busted Open," fellow NWA alum and current AEW star Thunder Rosa commented on his success in WWE.

"I was thinking about an interview LA Knight just did very recently, talking about, for ten years he didn't have any money. He was getting evicted all the time because the only thing that he was doing was wrestling, and it wasn't paying enough," Rosa said.

"Look at him, this Saturday. I worked with LA Knight in NWA, he's one of my favorite people from NWA. He was super kind, super smart, super charismatic, and it just filled me with so much joy seeing him on such a huge platform doing Money in the Bank. People were cheering for him, people wanted him to win."

The match Rosa is referring to is the men's Money in the Bank match, where LA Knight was a strong favorite to win the match, which was eventually won by Damian Priest.