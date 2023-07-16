Why Bully Ray Says Matt Riddle Is Not As Entertaining Since WWE Return

Following his return to WWE in April, Matt Riddle has bounced between a few storylines. In the midst of his current feud with Imperium, Riddle picked up an ally in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Even with McIntyre by his side, though, one critic believes Riddle's entertainment value has dwindled since his return.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he hasn't been as impressed with "The Original Bro" as he once was. "I don't believe Riddle has found the past level of entertainment or the past glory he shared with Randy Orton. And I think we're seeing how important Randy was to that pairing. Everybody thought it was Riddle. It was Randy," Ray said. "Riddle's entertaining, don't get me wrong, but he was a lot more entertaining when he was with Randy. And I think they're trying to plug him in with Drew and pull off the same things."

Riddle soared to much success after he partnered with Randy Orton and the duo became two-time "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions. After losing their titles in a unification match to The Usos, Orton disappeared from WWE programming to address a serious back injury. Orton's absence has since surpassed the one-year mark, but recent reports suggest that his return is imminent.

As the wrestling world patiently waits for "The Viper" to resurface, his former tag team partner Riddle will look to secure some retribution against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, whom he will be facing in a non-title match on the July 17 episode of "WWE Raw."

