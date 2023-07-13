Lance Archer Set To Make AEW Return On Friday's Rampage

Lance Archer will wrestle on AEW television for the first time in months on this week's "AEW Rampage" show.

AEW has announced that "The Murderhawk Monster" will face off against Trent Beretta on the July 14 episode of "Rampage." The match against Beretta will be Archer's first in AEW since April 2023, when he faced and defeated Bryce Cannon in a singles match.

Archer revealed last month that the reason why he had been on the sidelines for a few months was because of a torn tricep, and categorically denied rumors of bad booking being the reason for his absence.

The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has wrestled a few matches over the last month for NJPW and RevPro, including the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship #1 contender match against Will Ospreay. Ospreay then went on to defeat Kenny Omega at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door, and began his second reign as IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Apart from Archer's return match, a few other matches have been confirmed for this week's "Rampage." Naturally Limitless, the tag team of Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee, will face Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, while Athena and Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament semi-finals. Konosuke Takeshita will also wrestle against an unnamed opponent on "Rampage."