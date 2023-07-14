Dave Meltzer Speculates On Finn Balor & Upcoming WWE NXT Title Match

On Tuesday, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day became the latest main roster stars to cross over to "WWE NXT," defeating "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the main event of the show after Balor pinned Hayes. The victory gave Balor his second over Hayes in a matter of weeks. and has some people wondering if it could mean an "NXT" Title shot in Balor's future.

One person who doesn't believe that will be the case, however, is Dave Meltzer. The reason for that, as Meltzer revealed on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," is because Balor has another World Title match lined up against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. While he couldn't definitively state that Balor wouldn't be getting a title shot against Hayes, Meltzer concluded the victory on Tuesday was less about setting up a rematch with Hayes, and more about getting Balor ready for a match against Rollins.

Many fans will note that Rollins and Balor are no strangers to each other, especially recently. The duo collided at Money in the Bank just a week and a half ago, with Rollins defeating Balor to retain his title. The presence of Priest, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the evening, loomed large over the match and has caused a bit of tension between Priest and Balor since. As for Hayes, while he may not have the chance to avenge his two losses to Balor just yet, he does still have a title defense coming up at "NXT's" Great American Bash. There, he will battle challenger Ilya Dragunov, who defeated Bron Breakker on Tuesday, shortly before Hayes' tangle with Judgment Day, to earn himself a title shot.