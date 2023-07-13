Rush To Wrestle At AAA TripleMania XXXI Tijuana After All

Only two days remain until AAA's TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana event, and while much focus has been paid to the AAA Mega Championship match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Kenny Omega, there's another bout also getting significant attention. The finals of the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament had been set for longtime rivals LA Park and Rush to battle rivals Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis. However, the losing team would then go on to TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City to battle each other in a mask vs. hair match.

While that stipulation would normally get a ton of attention, the match gained even more when last month Rush publicly quit AAA in a social media post, throwing everything into question. On Wednesday night, to AAA's certain relief, Rush answered all those questions regarding his participation at TripleMania in a YouTube video, announcing that he would be appearing at the event after all.

The falling out between Rush and AAA a month ago was both public and controversial. Rush claimed the reason behind his departure was the promotion's refusal to book his father, luchador Bestia del Ring – something later disputed by AAA booker Konnan. However, something since then managed to help bridge the gulf between Rush and AAA, allowing the luchador to return for the big show.

Regardless, confirmation of Rush and Park vs. Adonis and Psycho now gives TripleMania: Tijuana yet another big match to go along with Vikingo vs. Omega and an ambulance match between AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and QT Marshall. The show will also feature lucha libre legends Negro Casas and Nicho El Millionario, NWA Women's Champion Kamille, and well-known U.S. talent like Willie Mack, Jack Evans, and Vampiro in action.