Bully Ray Critiques Adam Cole & MJF's AEW Dynamite Tag Team Tournament Match

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" continued many of the company's ongoing storylines, including the burgeoning partnership between Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. While it seems as though many viewers enjoyed the segments featuring Cole and Friedman, "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray had some criticism to get off his chest today regarding the duo's tag match.

"Overall, I thought last night's show was good," Bully said. "There were a lot of fun things on the show, but there were a couple of things that, to me, did not make sense. It's not even the refereeing stuff, it's [the] psychology of a match. It's actually the MJF-Adam Cole match." A little later on in the show, Bully elaborated on what he didn't enjoy.

"So it is supposed to be a serious match, right?" Bully asked. "Because it is part of a tournament that obviously MJF wants to win real bad, because MJF and Cole winning helps lure Cole in a lot more with MJF. ... I felt that there should have been a bit more ... seriousness on the front end. Right off the bat, we get MJF going in for the body slam, and then really doing that hokey sell of his back. I believed that the first half of the match felt like a house show match to me." Bully pointed out that he enjoys comedy in wrestling, but it has to be in the right place, and the ECW veteran didn't feel this match was it.