Trinity Fatu On WWE Exit: 'Nobody Understands The Magnitude Of What Happened'

Last year, Mercedes Moné and Trinity Fatu sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when they walked out of WWE prior to an episode of "WWE Raw." While the details surrounding their exit have been relatively scarce, initial reports suggested that creative differences were part of the cause. After resurfacing back into the wrestling scene in late-April, Fatu provided some additional context, revealing that she decided to leave WWE after "the way [she] was talked to and handled" on that fateful day in May 2022. Though fans may never know the full extent of what happened that day, one thing is for certain — Fatu and Moné have grown even closer because of it.

"Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day," Fatu told the New York Post. "It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is." Outside of WWE Superstars Bayley and Tamina routinely checking in on them, Fatu noted that she and Moné heavily relied on one another in the aftermath of their walkout. "Me and her, we just had each other it felt like," Fatu said.

While Moné and Fatu may no longer be part of WWE, Fatu hopes that fans still recognize how strongly invested they are in women's wrestling. Since departing from WWE, Moné and Fatu have begun carving new paths for themselves. Upon her arrival to NJPW, Moné set her sights on, and eventually won, the IWGP Women's Championship. At the time of this writing, Fatu is preparing to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship at Impact Slammiversary.