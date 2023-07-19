Britt Baker Would Like A Rematch With Saraya At AEW All In

Next month, AEW will head across the pond to host All In at Wembley Stadium in London. While the event is still weeks away, several AEW talent have already begun discussing potential matchups for the event. As the anticipation continues to build for All In, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has now revealed who her ideal opponent would be.

"I think I would want to wrestle a homegrown talent [at All In]. I would want to wrestle someone from the U.K. just because of the natural nemesis there," Baker told "Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling" podcast. "Honestly, I would say probably Saraya, because I want to get a win back on her so bad. And to wrestle her in her home country and to beat her there, that for me would be the sweetest revenge ever because she beat me her first match back in what felt like a decade. So I'm still recovering from that. My pride is a little shot. I would love to wrestle Saraya and pin her in front of her mom."

But what if she was given the opportunity to wrestle a non-AEW talent at All In? Baker was emphatic in wanting a match with her real-life friend Deonna Purrazzo, who is a three-time Impact Knockouts World Champion.

In the landscape of WWE, Baker is keen on facing "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, whom she often gets compared to. Baker touted Flair as one of the best performers in the wrestling business before praising her for the confidence she exudes in light of constant criticism. "I think [Charlotte] is very admirable. Her attitude, her poise — it's everything about her I looked up to," Baker said.

