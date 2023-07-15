Bronson Reed Spells Out One Major Goal He's Looking To Reach In WWE

The goals of professional wrestlers can vary wildly. Some just want to put on good matches, some want to win a world championship, some want to main event WrestleMania, and some just want some comfort. Appearing recently on "The Footy with Broden Kelly," WWE's Bronson Reed talked through his disdain for planes and a major goal of his in WWE.

"I hate them very much. Every week is existential dread of my life, getting onto a plane. I'm working my way up at the moment, up the ladder," Reed said, "Hopefully, soon enough I'll be getting flown around first class. That's the goal. I don't think I'm too far away from it, not to pat myself on the back or anything. Hopefully, by year's end, I'll be a first-class status sort of guy." Reed returned to WWE in December 2022, just over a year after the company released him in August 2021. During his time away from WWE, Reed had a dominant and widely-praised run as JONAH in NJPW. Earlier this year, Reed revealed that he decided to sign with WWE over NJPW due to feeling as though he had accomplished almost everything he had wanted to after facing Kazuchika Okada.

In the six months since his return to WWE, Reed has been a mainstay of the "WWE Raw" brand. Earlier this year, Reed had an impressive showing in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship alongside Johnny Gargano and Montez Ford, though Austin Theory ultimately came out on top. Reed recently stated that while he feels he grew complacent during his time in "WWE NXT," he's currently looking to elevate "Raw" to being the "A Brand." During his time in "NXT" prior to his release, Reed was the "NXT" North American Champion.