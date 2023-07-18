Photo: Sonya Deville Shares WWE Raw Backstage Pic With Chelsea Green & Triple H

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, defeating previous champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Following the show, Deville took to Twitter, sharing a photo of herself and Green backstage posing with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, stating that the two had waited eight years for the snapshot.

8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 AND NEW pic.twitter.com/ZcKe3ooak2 — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 18, 2023

In the picture, Levesque can be seen pointing his fingers at the two women, reminiscent of his photos with newly-signed NXT talent that have become somewhat iconic in recent years. As of last year, however, Levesque is in charge of the company's main roster creative plans rather than NXT, where his former DX partner Shawn Michaels is currently overseeing things.

Deville and Green's title victory was hard-fought, with Morgan taking multiple finishers from Green and a knee from Deville before being pinned for the three-count. Earlier in the evening, Rodriguez was attacked backstage by Rhea Ripley, making the title bout an uphill contest for the previous champions. Rodriguez and Morgan had only held the title for a little over two weeks before last night's loss.

The new champions have been teaming up for just a few months, with their first match together taking place this past February. Earlier this month, Green and Deville became number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating four other pairs in a Tag Team Turmoil match, setting up last night's victory.