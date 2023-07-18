Matt Hardy Lists AEW Tag Titles Amid Things He Still Wants To Accomplish In Wrestling

Matt and Jeff Hardy have cemented themselves as one of pro wrestling's most decorated teams, winning tag team gold 12 times across their runs in Impact, ROH, and WWE. Since the brothers' 1993 debut, the Hardys have teamed together and won tag team titles almost every decade.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Matt revealed his ultimate goal with the Hardys' current run is to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. "I think that would help cement our legacy as being one of the top tag teams, and especially winning gold over the course of four different decades," he told the publication.

After Jeff's June 2022 arrest for driving under the influence, he was suspended indefinitely from AEW until he completed a treatment program. At the time, the Hardys seemed poised for a title run. "It was very tricky, because I feel like we were right on that point where I think the Hardys [were] going to have a run with the AEW Tag Titles, and we had some stuff planned out for the next few months, and then, once Jeff's incident happened, then everything was up in the air, you know, and I was just kind of like in limbo," Matt shared.

With Jeff once again on AEW programming, the Hardys have returned to doing what they do best: entertaining fans in new, creative ways. Rather than solely focusing on adding another title to their mantle, Matt emphasized his desire to entertain the fans, just as they had throughout their careers. "Most importantly, I want to get that final correct AEW tag team run of Matt and Jeff Hardy. And then I also just want to be entertaining, and I want to put smiles on faces and have people enjoy the AEW product."