Full Card For Triplemania 31: Mexico City Revealed

While AAA Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana may now be in our collective rearview mirrors, that doesn't mean fans of lucha libre are done hearing about Triplemania this year. There is still one to go — TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City — on August 12.

At a press conference earlier today, AAA unveiled the full card for the final leg of the Triplemania series. And to no one's surprise, the expected four-way match is now officially on the books. LA Park, Psycho Clown, Sam Adonis, and AEW star Rush will meet in a match where the loser will be forced to unmask or shave their head. The four-way is a result of a draw between the teams of Park-Rush and Psycho-Adonis in Tijuana after Rush and Adonis pinned Psycho and Park simultaneously.

The Park-Rush-Psycho-Adonis four-way is one of three four-ways announced for the show. The other two are title matches: AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Daga, Jack Cartwheel, and Impact's "Speedball" Mike Bailey, plus AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo, QT Marshall, and Brian Cage will be joined by Dralistico in a four-way to crown a new AAA Latin American Champion. The title was previously held by Rey Fenix, who vacated the title upon leaving AAA on Monday.

Other matches on the card include AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie putting her belt on the line against Flammer. It will be Valkyrie's first appearance in AAA since March. The rest of the card is rounded out by the usual Copa TripleMania match, an all-luchadoras trios match featuring Dalys, Lady Shani, and Sexy Star vs. Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra, and Maravilla, and a battle of lucha libre legends in Negro Casas vs. Nicho El Millionario.