Jeff Jarrett Praises Alberto El Patron's Work Ethic From Time In Impact Wrestling

Throughout his career, Jeff Jarrett has worked with a number of divisive individuals. There were even instances where the lines between wrestling and his personal life were blurred in an attempt to make cash out of controversy. But a promoter and a businessman, "Double J" has always taken the approach that any press is good press. That's why he didn't hesitate when the opportunity arose to bring Alberto El Patron to Impact Wrestling in March 2017.

On "My World," Jarrett and Conrad Thompson revisited Slammiversary XV, which was headlined by a championship unification match between Impact World Champion Bobby Lashley and GFW Global Champion El Patron. The WWE Hall of Famer had nothing but glowing remarks about the international competitor and praised the former Alberto Del Rio for his commitment to the promotion.

"We hit it off day one," Jarrett said. "He was a megastar for Vince and hot there for a while. For us to get him, it was a big get. Him and Lashley is what we were going to build toward. They both could go and I thought it was going to be a marquee match ... Everybody was excited to get Alberto on. Hard worker. I tell you what, as far as a working relationship, he was always working. He would tell you, 'I want to overdeliver.' Worked his ass off, came with the absolute best can-do attitude, helping others, not selfish ... He was all in and he got over immediately in the Impact Zone."