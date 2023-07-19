Nick Aldis: 'The Future Of Impact Wrestling Is In Good Hands'

Though Nick Aldis has wrapped up his recent run in Impact Wrestling, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion feels the promotion is still in excellent shape. The U.K. native took to Twitter yesterday, praising the company's Slammiversary pay-per-view and sharing his excitement for the future of Impact.

"[Impact Slammiversary] was a fantastic [pay-per-view] start to finish and I was honored to be in the main event," Aldis wrote. "It was a huge challenge following all the great matches on the card, and I felt we offered something totally different and unique. The future of [Impact Wrestling] is in good hands."

Over the course of his latest run in Impact, Aldis faced off against Kenny King, teamed up with Jonathan Gresham, won an eight-way match to become number one contender, and challenged Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship. He came up short against Shelley, however, and now it seems that Aldis will be moving on.

It's unknown what lies next for the veteran, but rumor has it that WWE is interested in signing Aldis. However, it's been reported that WWE's interest is in using Aldis as a producer. Aldis is only 36 years old but has been in the industry for 20 years already. It remains to be seen if he's ready to hang up his boots and start working backstage, or if we see Aldis pop up somewhere in a wrestling role.