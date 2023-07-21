WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Weighs Interest In Potentially Returning To The Ring

Outside of a forgettable tag team match in Saudi Arabia in 2018, the in-ring career of Shawn Michaels has been finished for well over a decade, and the WWE Hall of Famer has no plans to change that any time soon. The 57-year-old has since moved into a backstage role with WWE's developmental system, with sporadic appearances on "NXT" in an authority-style role helping boost the black and gold brand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Michaels was quizzed on the potential to return to in-ring competition and his answer was as clear as day.

"No, I absolutely don't think about that at all anymore," he said.

"I'm so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through 'NXT,'" Michaels continued. "I've had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had.

"This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through 'NXT' who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don't think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future ... that's what I'm obviously focused on."

Michaels was involved in an on-screen rivalry with Grayson Waller earlier this year which led to rumors of a return, but 'The Heartbreak Kid' opted to bring back Johnny Gargano as his stand-in for the "NXT" Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania weekend.