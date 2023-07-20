Brandi Rhodes Announces She's Opening Her Own Yoga & Pilates Studio

After being recently certified as a yoga teacher, Brandi Rhodes is set to foray into the wellness industry. On Tuesday, Rhodes took to social media to reveal plans to open a new yoga and pilates studio, announcing that the new facility will open its doors in the Fall of 2023. Through the tweet, Rhodes also shared a photo of her certification to teach yoga, which she apparently received after putting in over 200 hours of preparation.

"Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet," Rhodes wrote on Twitter. "200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023!"

Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 19, 2023

The red carpet event Rhodes was referring to was the world premiere of the "Becoming Cody Rhodes" documentary, which was screened Tuesday night in Atlanta, Georgia, where this week's "WWE Raw" emanated from. At the event, Rhodes — accompanied by her WWE superstar husband — told Denise Salcedo about her new business venture, revealing that her dedication to yoga and pilates helped her overcome the postpartum depression she suffered after giving birth in 2021. As such, Rhodes said she hopes to help out young mothers and others dealing with day-to-day anxiety and stress through both in-person and online classes.

Rhodes — the former AEW Chief Brand Officer and WWE in-ring announcer — has stayed away from the wrestling business since her AEW departure in 2021, with her only real involvement coming in the form of the occasional social media posts regarding her husband's WWE exploits. Earlier this year, she opened up about her decision to quit the wrestling business, suggesting that some of her peers were envious of her "position in the industry" and that the mental hurdles "took a lot of the joy out of it for me." Rhodes also revealed that she never got a sense of fulfillment during her time in the wrestling industry.