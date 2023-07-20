Matt Riddle Wanted To Be In A Stable With Edge And Randy Orton Called Rated RKBro

WWE star Matt Riddle has said that he considered forming a faction featuring both Randy Orton and Edge.

On a recent edition of "The Bump," Riddle was asked if he has thought about forming a faction of his own to deal with Gunther and Imperium. The former UFC star said that he would be keen to be part of a faction and listed a few names who could be a good fit, and revealed that he even considered forming Rated RK-Bro.

"You got Cody, he's a stallion. You know, if Randy ever comes back. That would be awesome. Edge — you know, for a minute there, I wanted to do Rated RK-Bro, you know. It's a whole thing. I would love to be in a group," stated Riddle.

Rated-RKO was the name the tag team of Edge and Orton went by when they teamed together between 2006 and 2011. The two teased a reunion at the 2020 Royal Rumble when Edge made a surprise return in the men's Royal Rumble match. "The Rated-R Superstar" and "The Viper" then went on to have a lengthy feud, which resulted in three matches between them.