Matt Hardy Weighs In On Possibility Of Expanded AEW PPV Scheduled

AEW's current pay-per-view schedule has served the company well in its first four years of existence, but it has begun to expand lately. Last year saw the introduction of the Forbidden Door event, cross-promoted with NJPW, and this year will see All In join the fray as the sixth AEW pay-per-view.

It's been reported recently that Warner Bros. Discovery could be looking for AEW to expand its schedule to monthly pay-per-views, akin to WWE. On the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy commented on the possibility of AEW making the switch.

"It's intriguing, I think one of the things that makes AEW pay-per-views so solid and so great is that all the matches usually have a good and decent amount of time to tell a backstory, which leads up to that match. There's history in all the matches, there's a reason for these guys to be fighting, there's a reason you want to see this fight, there's a reason you want a certain guy to win, and whatnot. That's one of the beautiful things about pro wrestling," he said.

"Even if you look at WWE back in the day when they had the big four. When they had Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, it just felt like those pay-per-views were bigger deals. I think in some ways, that made the pay-per-view feel like a bigger deal, and you buy it like it's a bigger deal."