How WWE Aims To Revive The Survivor Series Brand With The Inclusion Of War Games

Since 1987, one of WWE's most grandiose annual shows has been their Survivor Series premium live event. Every November –- typically during the week of Thanksgiving –- the superstars of "Raw" and "SmackDown" unite to put on the best matches their brands have to offer. While Survivor Series has always involved wrestlings competing in teams, recent years have seen an emphasis on the "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands battling for supremacy (occasionally alongside third brands like "ECW" or "NXT"), whether that be in tjhe traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches or in champion vs. champion bouts.

As it is with all things, however, change is inevitable and should be expected, and the new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, along with Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, are pivoting in a different direction with how Survivor Series will be approached this year. It's a welcomed change-up for the WWE Universe, as well as for the press, as "Bleacher Report" released an article after the 2021 Survivor Series go-home episode of "Raw" that described the company as "not [valuing] its major events much anymore, and Survivor Series is the biggest casualty of that." So how did Levesque and WWE respond to the indifference surrounding Survivor Series in recent years? The battle for brand supremacy has, at long last, been dispensed with, and for the first time ever, Survivor Series will be recognized as Survivor Series WarGames, with the legendary double-ring cage match presented in its full glory.