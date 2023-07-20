Matt Cardona On Being At WWE Raw For Chelsea Green's Tag Title Win

Last Monday marked a special milestone for Chelsea Green. One that warranted the presence of her husband, Matt Cardona. Following a victory against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw," Green and Sonya Deville became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In celebration of her first WWE title win, Green was joined by Cardona backstage.

While Green's journey to capturing a WWE title was rather challenging, Cardona was overjoyed in seeing her finally reach the accomplishment. During an appearance on "Busted Open," Cardona shared his reaction to Green's tag title win.

"I was very, very proud of her," Cardona said. "I was there. I was getting my hair cut when she called me and said she got fired. So I've been through this whole journey of her working on the indies, being my Miss Elizabeth, getting hit accidentally with championships. I saw her at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, so now I have the opportunity to go for the women's tag team titles. I had to be there, and luckily they won, and now, thanks to her, I'm one-half of one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions."

Since Green returned to WWE, many have asked if Cardona is also interested in returning to the company. Cardona has stated that he isn't sure if he'd return right now and made it clear that he was merely at "Raw" to support Green.

"I didn't want to be backstage. I didn't want to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out," he explained. "So I was watching and I was super proud of [Chelsea] winning the titles."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.