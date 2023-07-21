AEW Rampage Preview 7/21: Royal Rampage Match, Kris Statlander, Acclaimed In Action

For the second time, All Elite Wrestling is bringing back the Royal Rampage battle royale, held on the same week as Blood & Guts to take advantage of the dual-ring setup. This year, the winner of the match will compete at September's All Out pay-per-view, receiving a shot at the TNT Championship currently held by Luchasaurus. Competitors for the match include Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, NJPW's Minoru Suzuki, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Jeff Jarrett, Big Bill, and more.

In addition to that, Kris Statlander will hold another open challenge for the TBS Championship. This time, her opponent will be former MMA fighter Marina Shafir. Shafir hasn't picked up a win in AEW since the end of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation," but she'll look to take advantage of Statlander's open challenge to become the new TBS Champion.

Ahead of their AEW World Trios Championship match this Saturday on "AEW Collision," The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will warm up by facing QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and the recently-debuted Johnny TV. This week's "AEW Dynamite" saw Marshall promise Powerhouse Hobbs he'd prove his worth, and his team will now attempt to thwart The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" before their "Collision" title shot.

That's all that's been announced for tonight's "AEW Rampage" thus far, with the Royal Rampage match likely set to take up a significant portion of the hour.