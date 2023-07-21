Mickie James To Make RevPro Debut In August

Hot off the heels of her recent match in France, former Impact Knockouts Champions Mickie James will soon return to Europe for her Revolution Pro Wrestling debut. James has officially been added to the promotion's 11th anniversary show, slated to take place on Saturday, August 26 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. This date winds up being a bit curious when you consider it falls just one day before AEW's All In at Wembley Stadium – a mere one-hour drive from the Copper Box Arena.

Saturday August 26th

Copper Box Arena, London

RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show

5.30pm Bell Time MICKIE JAMES will make her RevPro debut! Tickets: https://t.co/FmFuZ0wI1q pic.twitter.com/ODlPbKe2NH — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 20, 2023

While it's unclear who James will be facing at RevPro, several other matchups have already been confirmed, including Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricky Knight Jr.; Knight is the nephew of AEW star Saraya.

This will mark James' first-ever appearance for RevPro and only her second match back since recovering from a rib injury. After four months on the shelf, James finally returned to action on July 8, defeating Aurora Teves at the Association Biterroise de Catch (Biterroise Wrestling Association) in France. As James resumes her independent bookings, she is also expected to return to her usual stomping grounds in Impact Wrestling as well.

Impact fans last saw James heading into Rebellion, when she was forced to relinquish her Knockouts World Championship. In the wake of James' absence, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to reclaim the title and subsequently begin her third reign with it.