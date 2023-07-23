Eric Young Didn't Want To Leave Impact Wrestling To Rejoin WWE

In early December 2022, Eric Young was written off Impact Wrestling television after he was "stabbed" to his kayfabe death by Cody Deaner. Behind the scenes, Young was preparing to return to WWE — a decision that he didn't necessarily want to make.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Young explained how current Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore threatened to punch him if he didn't accept the offer to return to WWE. "I talked to Scott before leaving last time and I didn't want to leave then. It's a wild thing, and Scott himself, who is a very honest person and a blunt person, he goes, 'I'll punch you if you don't leave.' Those were his words. And I don't think he would have, but he might have tried, you never know. He's a bit of a wild man."

Eventually, Young realized he "couldn't say no" to the opportunity, which led to him officially re-signing with WWE. Upon the return of Vince McMahon, though, complications arose, leaving Young with personal, professional, and moral dilemmas. With the added presence of McMahon, who had previously battled multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Young later requested, and was ultimately granted, his release from WWE in April.

Once his 90-day non-compete clause expired, Young was free to resume wrestling bookings, which paved the way for him to return home to Impact Wrestling at their Slammiversary pay-per-view.

"I can say from working there and working other places, there's something very special going on [at Impact]," Young said. "And that sounds biased because that's where I work, but I would have said that at any point. And I think if you guys talk to other people that work there or have worked there and have passed through there in the last three to five years, something very special is going on there, and it's a very tight-knit group ... I'm very happy and very proud to be part of it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.